Obasanjo: I didn’t bother to read confab report because it was a distraction

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the 2014 national conference conveyed by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as a distraction.

The conference had 492 delegates from every part of the country, and issues affecting Nigeria were deliberated upon.

Two weeks ago, Jonathan said implementing the report of the conference would bring about solution to persistent religious crisis.

But in an interview with NAN, Obasanjo said he did not bother to read the report of the conference.

He also decried the call for national conferences or assemblies to negotiate the continued unity of Nigeria.

“The former president, who described such conferences as distractions, said he did not bother to read the report of the last one organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan,” NAN said in its report.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also vowed not to touch the report, saying it belongs to the “so-called archive”.

However, NAN added that Obasanjo expressed reservation with the idea of restructuring the country.

The Nigerian leader was reported to have said those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria were being motivated by greed.

“We Nigerians need ourselves and if anyone thinks he does not need another person, good luck to him,” he was quoted to have said.

“What I see in all those groups trying to break away is that they want more of the national cake.

“The fact that you want more of the cake means that it is good and you like it, else you will not be asking for more of it.

“I do understand the agitations of the youths in that the increased facilities that now exist as against our own time have not translated to adequate opportunities for them.

“But I think that rather than engage in violence, they should think of how to build on the sacrifices of the generations before them.”

The elder statesman, who turns 80 on March 5, said he had no regrets at such an age.

He said that his hope that Nigeria would still be a great nation was still intact.