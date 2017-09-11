Tuesday, September 12, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Obasanjo: Jonathan didn’t believe Boko Haram was a serious issue

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Obasanjo: Jonathan didn’t believe Boko Haram was a serious issue
September 11
20:10 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did not believe the Boko Haram insurgency was a serious issue.

The former president said this in an interview with the BBC in Lagos on Monday.

He said Jonathan believed the insurgency was a ploy by the north to stop him from getting re-elected.

He said he brought the grievances of the sect to the immediate past president in 2011, but he did not take the issue seriously.

“I went out in 2011 to Maiduguri. I took great risk to find out what is really happening about Boko Haram, do they have grievances, if they have grievances, what are their grievances and I brought all that to Jonathan,” Obasanjo said.

“Jonathan didn’t believe that Boko Haram was a serious issue. He thought that it was a device by the north to prevent him from continuing as president of Nigeria which was rather unfortunate.”

The former president also said the insurgency would not end because it stemmed from youth frustration in the north-east.

“Boko Haram will not be over; it started from a position of gross under-development, unemployment, youth frustration in the north-east. So we must be treating the disease not the symptom,” he said.

Under Jonathan, Boko Haram held a swathe of territories in the north-east, and even launched fatal attacks in the Federal Capital Territory.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
boko haramGoodluck Jonathanolusegun obasanjo
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. jaj
    jaj September 12, 16:20

    OBJ leave GEJ alone…respect your age. You had the most corrupt govt in 9ja history.20 billion US dollar for NEPA you

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Sept 12, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK359.43476.78429.80
LAGOS367472434
KANO367473433
PH368474435
ABUJA366475434
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.