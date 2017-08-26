‘I cannot be part of it’ — Obasanjo says no to restructuring

Advertisement

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has said he cannot be part of those advocating for the restructuring of the country.

In an interview with Channels Television, Obasanjo said all that needs changing is the mentality of Nigerians.

Obasanjo said he’d rather have a situation where people were championing inclusiveness as opposed to restructuring.

The former president said Nigerians should concern themselves with how the country’s resources could be effectively managed.

“I have asked six different people who talk about restructuring and the six of them gave me different points of view and the other day some people came to me and what they were talking about doesn’t make sense,” Obasanjo said.

“So now what are we talking about? We have a country that God has endowed, now the management of that endowment is what now what we have put our hands on, all hands on deck and put out, how do we deal with it?

“Some of them are nostalgic about immediate the independence, that’s their restructuring and some of them are nostalgic about immediate post-independence, that is their restructuring, some of them are nostalgic about their tribe, that’s their restructuring, I cannot be part of it.

“My own restructuring is what I have said, we have to restructure our mentality, we have to restructure our mind, we have to restructure our understanding of Nigeria. What country do we want? And if we decide on what kind of country we want, how do we get that country? All hands on deck, how do we get inclusive, how do we get every Nigerian feeling a sense of… having a stake in the country.”

Atiku Abubakar who served with Obasanjo as vice-president is on the frontline of those calling for the restructuring of the country.