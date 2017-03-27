Obasanjo’s wife files suit to stop son’s wedding

Advertisement

Taiwo Obasanjo, wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday filed a suit at an Ikeja high court, seeking to stop the wedding of her son, Olujonwo, scheduled for May 11.

Ex-President Obasanjo and the father of the bride, Kessington Adebutu, promoter of premier lotto known as ‘Baba Ijebu’ are respondents to the suit.

The woman, who is the twin sister of Kenny Martins, former coordinator of the Police Equipment Fund, is seeking a postponement of the wedding of her son.

She wants the wedding to be fixed for a date after June 1.

Olujonwo and Tope had an elaborate introduction on December 17, 2016 with the social media awash with photographs of the event.

Obasanjo, among others, is seeking a court declaration that as the mother of the groom, she had the rights to take part in the deliberations, decisions and activities leading to the forthcoming ceremony.

According to her, wedding invitations have been sent out and she has been excluded from the preparations for the ceremonies.

She said she also received prophesies and warnings from men of God to the effect that Olujonwo, her son who turns 34 on June 1, should not do or be involved in any elaborate celebration before his birthday.

The woman wants the court to compel Adebutu and Obasanjo to shift the wedding to a date after June 1.

She had appealed to Adebutu and Rosemary Dacosta, mother of the bride, Tope Adebutu, the bride-to-be as well as Kenny Martins.

Lateefa Okunnu, a justice, has fixed April 10 for hearing of the suit no. ID/262FPM/2017.