Okorocha is an example of what a leader shouldn't be, says Obiano

Okorocha is an example of what a leader shouldn't be, says Obiano
February 02
09:49 2017
Willie Obiano, Anambra state governor, has questioned the leadership qualities of his Imo state counterpart, Rochas Okorocha.

The Anambra governor said Okorocha who cannot pay workers and pensioners has nothing but “destructive ideas” in his approach to governance.

Oliver Okpala, his senior special assistant on media, strategic communication and legislative matters, in a statement, said, “If a governor that has constructed countless number of roads and bridges, embarked on several rural electrification programmes, constructed uncountable number of schools, and health facilities as well as rid the entire Anambra State of crime and criminality, is being termed clueless by Okorocha, then there must be another meaning for clueless.

“Okorocha’s claim that there is a general impression that Chief Willie Obiano is an aggressive governor, who should have done better as a militant than as a governor, is laughable and it is clear to Nigerians who really is a motor park personality between them. Obiano has always been known and accorded the respect of a complete gentleman.

“Indeed, Okorocha is an example of what a leader should not be. Who is he to teach the virtues of leadership ideas and service to Governor Obiano?

“He talks of ideas when he cannot pay workers salaries and now tries to intimidate Imo retirees to forfeit 60 per cent arrears of their sweat. Are those the kind of ideas we need at this critical time? Those are destructive ideas, and a destructive idea cannot bring about constructive ends.

“Okorocha claimed that Obiano has taken Anambra State several kilometres backward, but the records are there to show who has taken his state backward. When serious Governors like Obiano are talking, the likes of Okorocha should keep quiet. This is a governor who has failed woefully to pay workers salaries.

“He is also heavily indebted to even pensioners, who have spent their youth and strength to labour for the state. In their old age, Okorocha’s government has abandoned them at this most critical time that they need the state. What an abomination,” the statement read in part.

The pair’s verbal altercation commenced when Okorocha claimed that three governors in the south-east zone would soon defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The World Igbo Summit Group (WISG), a think tank of south-east professionals and technocrats, had recently appealed to both men to sheathe their swords and work for the progress of the region.

  1. Kelly joshua
    Kelly joshua February 02, 18:33

    Obiano is the best governor ever in South East. Maybe God keep you moving my dear

Exchange Rates

February 02, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00396.40340.42
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
