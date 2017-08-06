Obiano: Shooting at Catholic church caused by feud between two brothers

Advertisement

Willie Obiano, Anambra state governor, says preliminary investigation shows that the shooting at St Philip’s Catholic church in Ozubulu was caused by a feud between two brothers from the community who live abroad.

A gunman opened fire on worshippers at the church, killing at least eight people.

The Anambra state government put the number of those killed at 11.

In a statement issued a few hours after the incident, Ifeanyi Aniagoh, media aide of the governor, said Obiano vowed that the culprits would be brought to justice.

“The Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state was this morning thrown into mourning as a gun man walked into St Philip’s Catholic Church and started shooting sporadically, killing 11 and injuring 18 persons,” he said.

“On hearing the sad development, Governor Obiano stormed the scene to ascertain the level of damage and sympathise with the people.

“Speaking at the church premises, the governor revealed that preliminary security investigations show that the shooting was caused by a feud between two brothers from the community living outside Nigeria.”

“This is sacrilegious, totally unacceptable in Anambra State. We can’t allow this happen in Anambra, we must get everyone involved to face the music,” the governor was quoted to have said.

“The deeply saddened governor asked the people to go about their businesses without fear or panic noting that this isolated case must be followed to the root and all perpetrators must be brought to book.

“Gov Obiano also visited Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi where the injured are being treated.

“Thanking over 50 doctors who were on ground looking after the injured, the governor assured their families that all medical bills will be taken care of by the state government‎.”