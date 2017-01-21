Ohanaeze Ndigbo: No arm of government, no section of armed forces headed by an Igbo

Advertisement

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a pan-Igbo cultural group, has criticised the uneven nature of president Muhammadu Buhari’s federal appointments.

Nwodo lamented the omission of the Igbo ethnic group when filling leadership positions of key government agencies and the armed forces.

He accused the president of ignoring federal character in his appointments and overlooking the Ndigbo who “voted and campaigned” for him.

During a press conference at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu state, John Nwodo, new president general, said: “No arm of government, namely, the executive, judiciary and legislature is headed by an Igbo. No section of the armed forces or paramilitary organisations is headed by an Igbo, neither the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal or Federal High Court is headed by an Igbo.

“We know the history of this country when a lieutenant colonel was appointed to the chief of general staff over and above his superiors, just to ensure ethnic balance. We know when a minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation were appointed chief justice of Nigeria just to ensure ethnic balance. We know when a former military head of state was drafted to run for president, just to douse ethnic tensions.

“What is very perturbing is the public declaration of Mr. President that his appointments must favour the states that voted overwhelmingly for him and those he trusts even against provisions of the constitution, relating to federal character! One is at sea why Ndigbo who campaigned and voted for him appear not to be trusted.

“No wonder he nominated ambassadors for confirmation to the National Assembly, naming three ambassadors for some states and only one ambassador for each of the Igbo states, no wonder one year and eight months into his tenure as president he has not visited any Igbo state.”

Nwodo expressed support for the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in their agitation for secession.

He noted that the rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram insurgents and “merciless murder” members of MASSOB, IPOB reeks of double standard.

He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under his leadership, will never abandon IPOB, MASSOB, noting that they share a mutual struggle.

“They can no longer forgive the president for arguing before he came into office that Niger Delta militants were meekly treated and tolerated by President Yar’Adua while Boko Haram was harshly treated by President Jonathan when his law enforcement agents literally opened fire and maimed and killed unarmed MASSOB and IPOB members.

“They see how returnee Boko Haram members are absolved and rehabilitated while leaders of MASSOB and IPOB are incarcerated or mercilessly murdered. As President General of Ohanaeze, I intend to extend my warm hand of paternity to IPOB and MASSOB. They are my children. I shall never desert them. Their struggle is my struggle even if we do not completely agree with their method.”