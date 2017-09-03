Ohaneze to Buhari: How can you say our unity is settled when Igbo were marginalised in NNPC?

Advertisement

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo, has alleged that the people of the south-east were marginalised in the recent shake-up at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Fifty-five top executives of the corporation were affected in the reorganisation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, John Nwodo, Ohanaeze president, alleged that the north was clearly favoured while “the south-east totally ignored, as has always been the case since Buhari administration came to office”.

Nwodo said though Buhari recently said Nigeria’s unity had been settled and not negotiable, the shake-up shows that the administration is not “walking its talk”.

He urged Buhari to revisit the reshuffle “in the interest of peace, unity and good governance”.

“This brazen disregard, marginalisation and non-compliance with the federal character provisions in our constitution are the causes of lack of confidence which our youth have in our present governance structure,” the statement read.

The group also condemned the “consistent and unrepentant disposition of disdain” for the south-east by the current administration “as copiously displayed in the recent reorganisation at the NNPC”.

“As long as President Buhari continues to live out his speech abroad that his government will favour those who voted 97 percent for him against those who voted 5% for him so long will the dissatisfaction and unrest in our polity subsist,” Nwodo said.