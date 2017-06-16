TRENDING VIDEO: Okagbare’s ‘unstable wig’ steals the show during long jump event

June 16
Although Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor finished in seventh place at a Diamond League event on Thursday, her unstable wig ensured she made headlines around the world.
The Nigerian sprint queen recorded a jump of 6.21 metres in Oslo, Norway, but her hair piece was inches behind.
Once the white flag was raised, the 28-year-old Olympian, unfazed, returned to the sandpit to retrieve the ‘disloyal’ wig.
Here’s a video of the ridiculous incident.
