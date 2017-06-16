Friday, June 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEO: Okagbare’s ‘unstable wig’ steals the show during long jump event
June 16
16:31 2017
Although Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor finished in seventh place at a Diamond League event on Thursday, her unstable wig ensured she made headlines around the world.

The Nigerian sprint queen recorded a jump of 6.21 metres in Oslo, Norway, but her hair piece was inches behind.

Once the white flag was raised, the 28-year-old Olympian, unfazed, returned to the sandpit to retrieve the ‘disloyal’ wig.

Here’s a video of the ridiculous incident.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Athletics Federation of NigeriaBlessing Okagbare-IghoteguonorIAAFlong jumpnigeriaOslo Diamond League 2017sport
1 Comment

  1. EASYMAN
    EASYMAN June 16, 21:16

    WOMEN WITH ARTIFICIAL BEAUTY WAHALA. NA WA

