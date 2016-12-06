Okonjo-Iweala: I’m not running in 2019 with Atiku or anyone else

Advertisement

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, two-time minister of finance, says she has not endorsed anyone for president in 2019.

A campaign poster is currently making the round on and off social media that Okonjo-Iweala will be contesting the presidency with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who is said to run for president.

Reacting to the poster, Paul Nwabuikwu, her media consultant, said she had not endorsed anyone for president.

“Our attention has been drawn to speculative media stories linking former Minister of Finance, Dr Okonjo-Iweala with the next presidential election scheduled to hold in 2019,” Nwabuikwu said via a statement.

“In an effort to invest their efforts with phony credibility, those behind the project have even gone to the extent of designing a fake campaign poster embossed with her image. “This is to clarify that Dr Okonjo-Iweala who is busy with important international duties has absolutely nothing to do with these speculations and activities. She has neither discussed nor endorsed them with anybody. “We urge the Nigerian media and public to ignore this mischievous exercise and its sponsors.”