Saturday, March 4, 2017
MFM striker, Olatunbosun, wins CNN goal of the week award

March 03
18:52 2017
Nigerian football league player Sikiru Olatunbosun has won the CNN Football goal of the week award.

Olatunbosun defeated Radja Nainggolan of Roma, Y. Tielemans of Anderlecht and Joey Jones of Woking FC to emerge the victor.

The Nigerian was the overwhelming winner with 82% of the total votes.

This is the first time that a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) player will be nominated for – and win – the weekly CNN Football prize.

Olatunbosun was nominated for his long-range screamer against Rangers International of Enugu at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Tags
LMCMFMNPFLOlukoya BoysSikiru Olatunbosunsport
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Abba Goma
    Abba Goma March 04, 17:05

    Your comment..congratulation to you very nice goal.

    Reply to this comment

