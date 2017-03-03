MFM striker, Olatunbosun, wins CNN goal of the week award

Advertisement

Nigerian football league player Sikiru Olatunbosun has won the CNN Football goal of the week award.

Olatunbosun defeated Radja Nainggolan of Roma, Y. Tielemans of Anderlecht and Joey Jones of Woking FC to emerge the victor.

The Nigerian was the overwhelming winner with 82% of the total votes.

Congratulations to Sikiru Olatunbosun, winner of the latest CNN Goal of the Week! pic.twitter.com/9hncedUlol — CNN Football (@CNNFC) March 3, 2017

This is the first time that a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) player will be nominated for – and win – the weekly CNN Football prize.

Olatunbosun was nominated for his long-range screamer against Rangers International of Enugu at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.