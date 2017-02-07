Omokri: Even Buhari, Osinbajo cannot say extremist Muslims aren’t killing Christians

Advertisement

Reno Omokri, special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on new media, says President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, cannot claim that Christians weren’t being killed by extremist Muslims.

He said Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, was a “liar” for describing the killing of Christians by Muslims in Nigeria as a “fallacy.”

The minister was quoted to have made the statement during a town-hall meeting in Kwara state on Monday.

Reacting through a recorded video posted on Facebook, Omokri said many Christians had been killed by extremist Muslims in several parts of Nigeria.

Omokri urged President Buhari to sack Mohammed, saying his words can no longer be trusted by Nigerians and the international community.

He said in part, “I’m not going to talk about the Islamisation of Nigeria because I don’t believe it. I don’t know about it. I don’t believe that president has such an intent. I believe president Buhari is a good man at heart and has good plans but for Lai Mohammed to call the killing of Christians by Muslims a fallacy.

“Lai Mohammed is a liar from the pits of hell. When his parents were giving him that name, they gave him the proper name. How can Lai Mohammed open his mouth and say that the killing of Christians in Nigeria by Muslims is a fallacy? Even President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo cannot say it.

“Do you know how many Christians have been killed in Nigeria. Now, this is not to say that ordinary Muslims in Nigeria are just going about killing Christians.

“There are some extremists Muslims in Nigeria killing Christians and for Lai Mohammed to open his lying mouth to say that the killing of Christians by Muslims is a fallacy is a big lie. President Buhari should sack that man. Who will believe anything coming out of that man’s mouth again?

“In southern Kaduna, hundreds, maybe thousands of Christians have been killed by Muslims. In Agatu, the elders say that over 6,000 of their people have been killed by extremists. This Lai Mohammed is there saying that it’s a fallacy. This man, don’t provoke people.

“We want to live in peace with Muslims. I am a nationalist but I am not gong to sit down and accept these lies. The only state in Nigeria where Fulani herdsmen are not killing people is Ekiti state. No matter what you say about Ayo Fayose, his people know that he can always protect them.

“Are we going to be living like this in our country? Are we going to be made second class citizens in our country? Radical Muslim extremists are killing Christians in Nigeria.”