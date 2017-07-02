Onaiyekan to Christians: Christianise Nigeria rather than cry about Islamisation

Advertisement

John Onaiyekan, the catholic archbishop of Abuja, has urged Christians to “Christianise Nigeria” and stop complaining about the alleged plot to Islamise the country.

Onaiyekan made the call in his homily at a mass to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of Perpertual Help Parish, Gwarinpa II on Sunday in Abuja.

The cleric said that he’s unsure that there’s actually a plan to Islamise Nigeria.

“So let nobody deceive you, I don’t think there is anybody who has plan to Islamise Nigeria, but even if they do, they have every right to do so,” he said.

“They have every right to do so provided they also know that I have the right to Christianise the whole of Nigeria. The answer is not in complaining and crying; stand up like a man and Christianise Nigeria.”

He said that Christians had the mandate to preach Jesus Christ to everyone without being distracted with material things.

Onaiyekan urged Christians to defend their faith by preaching the gospel in words and deeds without comprising the message of the cross.

He said that the disciples of Christ preached the crucified Christ, accepted persecution and that many even died for their faith.

“People complain that Christianity is being persecuted; they are saying that some people want to Islamise the nation. Just know that nobody can’t Islamise you unless you agree to be Islamised.

“For as long as you are not ready to stand up and carry the Cross, you are on the verge of losing your faith; if you don’t want to lose your promotion for Christ sake, you are also not worthy to be a Christian.

“Anybody who presents another programme different from the programme of Jesus Christ on the Cross will lose, you will drop; you will just drop like an overripe apple.”

According to him, Christians cannot achieve the feat by compromising their faith, it can only be achieved by carrying their cross and following Christ.

“You don’t Christianise the nation by standing up and looking for prosperity or material benefits. You Christianise a nation, if you are ready to stand up for the truth, preach the gospel, carry the Cross and follow the Lord Jesus,” he said.