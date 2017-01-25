Wednesday, January 25, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
Ondo senator asks senate to LEGALISE corruption

Ondo senator asks senate to LEGALISE corruption
January 25
13:35 2017
‎Omoyele Omogunwa, a senator from Ondo state, has called for the legalisation of corruption in the country.

Speaking on the floor of the u‎pper legislative chamber on Wednesday, Omogunwa lamented that corruption was pervasive in the country. He argued that it should be “legalised”.

He said there was corruption in the judiciary, and even within the anti-corruption ‎agencies.

He said if corruption was legalised, Nigerians who stole public funds would use them in building factories and industries in the country, instead of having them stashed away abroad.

Omogunwa said this while making his contributing to the debate on the 2017 budget.

He added that the performance of the 2016 budget should be examined first before that of 2017 is determined.

The official twitter handle of the senate also confirmed Omogunwa’s suuggestion, writing: “Senator Omogunwa notes that Budgets doesn’t have maximal impact due to corruption. He says corruption shld be legalized/liberalized then.”

  1. Ozaman
    Ozaman January 25, 20:37

    Senator Omoyele Omogunwa should be commended for wanting to legally entrench corruption (an act he and his esteemed colleagues)are proficient at. It is not everyday we hear the truth from those in power. If only the truth will set Nigerians free from those who continue to put them in shackles.

