Monday, June 26, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

One dead, three injured in suicide attack on UNIMAID

June 26
12:30 2017
At least one person has been killed in a suspected Boko Haram suicide bombing attack on the University of Maiduguri in Borno state.

The attack, which happened on Sunday, was reportedly carried out by female bombers.

Three persons were said to have sustained injuries in the attack.

Danjuma Gambo, spokesman of the university, said the first bomber targeted security operatives while the second one was shot before she could carry out her attack.

He said the three people who sustained various degrees of wounds had been taken to hospital.

Victor Isuku, spokesman of Borno state police, also confirmed the incident but said it claimed two lives- a male suicide bomber and a security personnel, while two others were injured.

He also confirmed that there were other suicide attacks on the town that night.

“At UNIMAID only one male suicide bomber died. Three university security personnel were injured. One later died,” he said.

This is the third time the university will be attacked within a span of two months.

Last month, the institution suffered two attacks in one week.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
boko haramborno
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. sunny honey
    sunny honey June 26, 16:14

    Your comment..God have mercy on the souls of the deceased.

    Reply to this comment

