One year after taking office, Bello gets vote of ‘no confidence’ from Kogi APC

As Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor, celebrates 365 days in office, he’d also have to contend with a vote of no confidence from the members of his party.
The state executive council, leaders, stakeholders, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday said Bello’s performance has been below par.
They said his tenure thus far has brought hardship, agony, and impoverishment upon the people of the state.
During a press conference, Dino Melaye, Kogi senator, called on Bello to pay civil servants and pensioners their entitlements within the next four weeks and to also reconcile the ongoing staff audit in the state with the “realities on the ground”.
Melaye said there would be “peaceful revolution” across the state should the governor fail to heed their ultimatum.
“Any attempt for Yahaya Bello to think otherwise in this regard, after four weeks from today will be met with stiff resistance and peaceful revolution across the 21 local government councils. We urge our civil servants to be patient and be very law abiding till the next four weeks.
“We also call on the state government to re-order the priorities of state in line with the needs and aspirations of our people as the solar street light, the Revenue House and SDG Office being celebrated for 1 year in office for example, have no tangible value and cannot put food on the table of our people.”
Those present at the meeting were Haddy Ametuo, APC state chairman, the 34 members of the state executive council, five senators and four members of the house of representatives.
