Sunday, July 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Oniha appointed DG of Debt Management Office

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Oniha appointed DG of Debt Management Office
July 01
01:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Patience Oniha as the new director-general of Debt Management Office (DMO).

Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, announced the appointment in Abuja on Friday.

Oniha takes over from Abraham Nwankwo, former director-general, who retired after his ten-year tenure at DMO.

One of the longest serving DGs of the office, Nwankwo had served for two terms before his retirement.

The new DG is said to have contributed “greatly” to the success of DMO in recent years.

She retired as a director in the agency and also served in the efficiency unit of the ministry of finance before her recent appointment as DMO chief executive.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
DMOPatience Oniha
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Xanthos
    Xanthos July 02, 10:16

    why are the men looking at a her like that….?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 30, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.75420.87370.44
LAGOS369465410
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA366465407
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.