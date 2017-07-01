Oniha appointed DG of Debt Management Office

Advertisement

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Patience Oniha as the new director-general of Debt Management Office (DMO).

Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, announced the appointment in Abuja on Friday.

Oniha takes over from Abraham Nwankwo, former director-general, who retired after his ten-year tenure at DMO.

One of the longest serving DGs of the office, Nwankwo had served for two terms before his retirement.

The new DG is said to have contributed “greatly” to the success of DMO in recent years.

She retired as a director in the agency and also served in the efficiency unit of the ministry of finance before her recent appointment as DMO chief executive.