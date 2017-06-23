EXTRA: I’m a Christian and practising Muslim — we serve one God, says Ooni

Advertisement

Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife, says he is a Christian, a practising Muslim, and a traditionalist — serving one God.

Speaking to Osasu Igbinedion on The Osasu Show, the monarch said he was born a Christian, but has seen the light that all religions serve one God.

“I am not a Christian alone, I can be called a Muslim too; I practise all the religions very well,” he said.

“I go to the mosque to pray, I go to the church for service. Yes, you are correct, I’m a traditionalist. Yes, you are correct, born a Christian, but the only one you didn’t add is that I am also a practising Muslim as well.

“I will tell you something that people don’t understand is that every religion is one, but we have different perspectives to the different religions.”

The 42-year old accountant, who beat 20 others to the royal stool, said there is nothing demonic about the African or Nigerian traditional religions.

“God is one, unitary God and for me, I have been able to see the light that there is nothing that is demonic in our ancient tradition and religion. Nothing! It is the western world that painted it to be demonic,” he said.