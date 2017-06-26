Wednesday, June 28, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Ooni: If you are not happy with Buhari, vote him out

Ooni: If you are not happy with Buhari, vote him out
June 26
11:41 2017
Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife, says if Nigerian youth are not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari, they should vote him out in the next election.

Speaking in an interview aired  on The Osasu Show, the king said the youth were yet to fathom how powerful they are in the scheme of things., admonishing them to quit complaining about the misdeeds of government.

When asked what government must do to better the lot of the Nigerian youth, the monarch said: “Why must it be government, government? Who is government? It is the people that are behind the government.

“If you are not happy with your president, you go for another election, and you will vote your president out. If you are happy with your president, you will continue with that government for them to be in power.

“Truth be told, we Nigerians don’t know our power yet. We don’t know our voting power, yet. Until we know it, we won’t stop complaining, especially the youth. Once we know it, we won’t complain again.

“My school of thought is let us, first of all, organise ourselves and let us talk positively about this country. Let us stop derogatory, hate speeches. Things that will continue to divide everybody further.”

Ooni of Ife

Ooni of Ife and Osasu Igbinedion

The ooni also advised against hate speech, division and projection of negative energy among countrymen.

“Truth be told, the youth don’t know their power yet. Fortunately, power belongs to the youth of Nigeria. Once they can get themselves together, that power belongs to them,” he said.

“So my advice to them is to stop hate speeches. They should stop being not focused. I understand the frustrations, I understand absolutely. I live all my life for the youth –every day of my life, I live it for the youth.

“My advice; 2019, they should vote right. Whoever that they think will do Nigeria justice, that will not divide us further, that will unite us further, and make us be a better nation, let us rally round that person.”

Ooni also spoke on his relationship with Rilwan Akiolu, the oba of Lagos, saying he has no rift with the king but the media only “over-celebrated the situation”.

Some months back, a video of the Lagos monarch refusing to exchange pleasantries with his Ife counterpart went viral, and it elicited different reactions.

1 Comment

  1. Hajmaja
    Hajmaja June 28, 02:56

    The monarch is right. But Nigerian youths are lazy and unassuming. They want everything on a platter of gold and silver. Life is not like that.

