Opeseitan appointed PR ambassador of A.Y.E, world’s largest entrepreneurship network

Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E), the world’s largest entrepreneurship network, has appointed Olabode Opeseitan, a top public relations (PR) practitioner, as its ambassador.

The network, which has its headquarters in Johannesburg, South-Africa, has over 12.6 million members across Africa.

In a statement signed by Joy Michael, A.Y.E’s regional manager, the organisation said Opeseitan’s “enormous continental” public relations experience would be harnessed to support the entrepreneurial skills of young Africans and transforming them into a global economic power house.

“Our focus at A.Y.E is the successful development of Africa’s budding entrepreneurs through mutual networking in collaboration with established captains of industry, government parastatals and international organisations,” the statement read.

“We are delighted that Mr Opeseitan identifies with A.Y.E’s objectives and has accepted to be our PR ambassador, thereby using his decades of experience in journalism, public relations, events and promotions to support the bold agenda of A.Y.E to uplift Africa’s budding entrepreneurs.”

In his acceptance remarks, Opeseitan congratulated A.Y.E for what he called its very noble objectives and thanked the organisation for considering him worthy of the honour.

He promised to use his knowledge and extensive pan-Africa contacts to support “the virtuous and altruistic mission of the group”.

Opeseitan who, with other like minds, founded SA&B, a new fully integrated marketing communications company in August 2017, had worked at African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) – the oldest privately-owned newspaper in Nigeria – where he rose to the position of Saturday editor.

He joined Globacom Limited in 2003, where he served in various capacities, including the director of PR, events and promotions until July 2017.

Founded by Summy Smart Francis in 2010, A.Y.E is a non-profit organisation based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It facilitates intra-trade among African entrepreneurs in 20 African countries, United States of America and the United Kingdom.