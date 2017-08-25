Sunday, August 27, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Opposition does not mean hostility, says Buhari

Opposition does not mean hostility, says Buhari
August 25
13:29 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari says opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism.

Buhari said this on Friday at a meeting with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The president said democracy needs opposition, but one which is vibrant and responsible.

He said the meeting was not a party occasion or a political gathering but a symbol of the country’s unity.

“Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government. Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible,” Buhari said.

“This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our national unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

“I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery.

“I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.”

Tags
APCMuhammadu BuharioppositionPDP
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. olaskoi
    olaskoi August 27, 07:56

    Your comment..Buhari has done well in shortest period of time with program of npower.Allah bless him and Nigeria Amin

