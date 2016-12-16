Thursday, December 22, 2016
Orji Kalu visits Nnamdi Kanu, says 'Kuje prison not his home'

Orji Kalu visits Nnamdi Kanu, says ‘Kuje prison not his home’
December 16
17:12 2016
Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state, on Friday, paid a visit to Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kalu, who shared photos from the visit on social media, said the Biafra leader does not belong in Kuje prison.

He described Kanu as his “brother” and stated that his freedom was of “utmost concern” to him.

“Today, I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kuje Prison and we engaged in a very long discussion. Kanu is my brother and a son of the soil. He shouldn’t be where he is because Kuje Prison is not his home.

“It is therefore my utmost concern to see him regain his freedom like every other Nigerian,” Kalu wrote.

Kanu, in a recent protest of Justice Binta Nyako’s decision to shield witnesses that would testify against him, said Nigeria will collapse when he gives his testimony in court.

“Buhari went on national television to accuse me in public and he wants to try me in secret. I will not allow myself to be subjected to this kind of trial.

“By the time I am through with my testimony there will be no Nigeria. What kind of secret trial? This is not a Sharia Court but common law court,” he had said.

Kanu is facing 11-counts of treason and terrorism brought against him by the federal government.

The Radio Biafra director has been in detention since October 2015 when he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Lagos.

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
  1. Stanley Amanfu
    Stanley Amanfu December 16, 19:24

    Orji Kalu do the first thing first. Tell Buhari to release him first in line with the first two competent courts of jurisdiction verdict. If not you are deceiving yourself

  2. johndalton
    johndalton December 16, 19:41

    Your comment..I don’t see this visit to be genuine, please all eyes should be on orji uzor kalu because we BIAFRAN think that his visit is suspicious, why not tell buhari to release our hero for us or u want him to dance to buharis tone? mmbaaa, anyi ekwegi,its BIAFRA or nothing

  3. Jide
    Jide December 16, 21:38

    Your comment..let orji uzo visit Buhari instead of Nnamudi.what have u in biafra,since u are vering post in APC,I strongly suspect ur visit @ kuje.

  4. amsterdam
    amsterdam December 17, 07:57

    Your comment..nnamdi kalu should be more prayerful and less tolerant of any body hiding under the disguise of being an Igbo…most of your politicians have sold you and their people out to your enemies just because of wealth and recognition… it is a great pity that the Igbo’s don’t cry on one voice …you need a hard lesson towards unity…wake up indigbo….for the fact that his name is Uzor kalu and a former governor and a brother does not translate directly that he has your struggle at heart…Igbo’s are just too commercial and greedy that you couldn’t at this moment of tribulation join forces to stop your being marginalised by a group of herdsmen.

  5. Pikano
    Pikano December 17, 13:35

    Your comment..orji keep it up

  6. nanafati
    nanafati December 22, 13:16

    Your comment..Nigerians will always be sentimental… i dont just understand. who ever commits treason should be in prison , treason can be by words or actions if only we can read thoughts, it would be counted too. long live Nigeria as a nation.

