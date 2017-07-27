Osinbajo brings Wike, Amaechi ‘together’

Advertisement

The last time Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, and Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, were seen together in public, both men avoided each other.

Incidentally, that was exactly a year ago. Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), had invited them to a security meeting in Abuja.

The issues discussed centred on the botched rerun parliamentary election, which held three months earlier.

During the tensed election, both men were involved in a heated argument at Mile One police station in Port Harcourt.

The Abuja meeting did not resolve the differences between the brothers – they are both of Ikwerre ethnic group – turned enemies, as Wike and Amaechi continued to trade insults, especially on the pages of newspapers.

But the atmosphere was a bit light when both of them met at the Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visited Rivers for the inauguration of Indorama Eleme Fertilizer Plant and commissioning of some road projects in the state.

Athough their supporters threw tantrums, the prominent sons of Rivers boarded the same chopper with the acting president.

Will this encounter make them sheathe swords or will the political heavyweights return to the days of yore?