Friday, July 28, 2017
TheCable

Osinbajo brings Wike, Amaechi ‘together’

July 27
20:33 2017
The last time Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, and Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, were seen together in public, both men avoided each other.

Incidentally, that was exactly a year ago. Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), had invited them to a security meeting in Abuja.

The issues discussed centred on the botched rerun parliamentary election, which held three months earlier.

During the tensed election, both men were involved in a heated argument at Mile One police station in Port Harcourt.

Wike-Amaechi.

Both men with Daura. Their facial expression says it all

The Abuja meeting did not resolve the differences between the brothers – they are both of Ikwerre ethnic group – turned enemies, as  Wike and Amaechi continued to trade insults, especially on the pages of newspapers.

But the atmosphere was a bit light when both of them met at the Port Harcourt international airport on Thursday.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visited Rivers for the inauguration of Indorama Eleme Fertilizer Plant and commissioning of some road projects in the state.

Athough their supporters threw tantrums, the prominent sons of Rivers boarded the same chopper with the acting president.

Will this encounter make them sheathe swords or will the political heavyweights return to the days of yore?

Social Comments

2 Comments

  1. Adeboye
    Adeboye July 28, 14:27

    Oh! This is a man of peace. He clearly understands what is going on between the current Rivers State Governor and the pass Rivers start isn’t something worth hearing around.

    Although, you can’t be completely sure if this two people understands the message he is passing across.

    My opinion though.

    Reply to this comment
  2. A.K.BOB
    A.K.BOB July 28, 16:05

    Judge from there facial expressions of both of these two gladiators, In my opinion both men will still slugg it out.

    Reply to this comment

