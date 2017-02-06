Osinbajo: I was elected, so why should I resign?

Advertisement

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has denied reports that he is under pressure to resign.

Following intense speculation on the fate of President Muhammadu Buhari, rumours started flying around that northern governors had met with two former heads of state and decided to force Osinbajo to resign.

This, it was speculated, was to avoid the Goodluck Jonathan situation – where President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died less than three years in office and his then vice-president stepped into the vacant position as stipulated in the constitution.

As a result, the north lost its turn in the presidency and power returned to the south.

This is believed to have fuelled the rumours that Osinbajo was being pressurised to resign to allow Senate President Bukola Saraki – from the north-central zone – take over in the case of a repeat of the Yar’Adua scenario.

The acting president has sternly denied the rumours.

“I am not under any pressure to resign,” he told the media in Abuja.

“I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr. President, and so the people of this nation have not asked us to resign.

“I am absolutely not under any pressure whatsoever. The truth is that there has been no pressure from any source asking me to resign.”