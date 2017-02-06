Tuesday, February 7, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 06, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,587.09   Deals 2,706.00   Volume 152,396,071.00   Value 903,531,045.86Market Cap 8,818,193,856,832.30 TOP GAINERS   NB 133.5 (0.39)   UCAP 3.72 (0.17)   GUARANTY 23.08 (0.06)   DANGSUGAR 6.05 (0.04)   LIVESTOCK 0.78 (0.03)   TOP LOSERS   TOTAL 262 (-6)   DANGCEM 165.01 (-2.99)   GLAXOSMITH 14.25 (-0.75)   PZ 12.87 (-0.67)   GUINNESS 66.22 (-0.28)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 380.2821   EURO 326.6428   SWISS FRANC 305.2573   YEN 2.6887   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 381.532   EURO 327.7164   SWISS FRANC 306.2607   YEN 2.6975   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 56.43   Natural Gas 3.05 (-0.013)   Gold 1231.20 (10.3999)   Silver 17.665 (0.186)   Copper 2.65 (0.034)   Wheat 427.50 (-2.75)   Coffee 145.05 (-1.20)   Cotton 76.26 (-0.15)   Cocoa 2049.00 (-23.00)

Osinbajo: I was elected, so why should I resign?

February 06
18:37 2017
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has denied reports that he is under pressure to resign.

Following intense speculation on the fate of President Muhammadu Buhari, rumours started flying around that northern governors had met with two former heads of state and decided to force Osinbajo to resign.

This, it was speculated, was to avoid the Goodluck Jonathan situation – where President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died less than three years in office and his then vice-president stepped into the vacant position as stipulated in the constitution.

As a result, the north lost its turn in the presidency and power returned to the south.

This is believed to have fuelled the rumours that Osinbajo was being pressurised to resign to allow Senate President Bukola Saraki – from the north-central zone – take over in the case of a repeat of the Yar’Adua scenario.

The acting president has sternly denied the rumours.

“I am not under any pressure to resign,” he told the media in Abuja.

“I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr. President, and so the people of this nation have not asked us to resign.

“I am absolutely not under any pressure whatsoever. The truth is that there has been no pressure from any source asking me to resign.”

Social Comments

4 Comments

  1. Nife
    Nife February 06, 22:40

    Your comment..God knows the best for nigeria

    Reply to this comment
  2. balooooooooi
    balooooooooi February 06, 23:47

    Even if only if the unexpected occur, what right has the northerners has to force the VP to resign. Tgey must be kiddy.
    The law will take is course.

    Reply to this comment
  3. eagle
    eagle February 07, 03:39

    Good comment but would been better on tv stations.
    God bless Nigeria.

    Reply to this comment
  4. FDEE
    FDEE February 07, 06:18

    VP was selected not elected. So if President is no longer capable and moved out of scene, the VP can only continue if he is any better and more suitable. He must show dispensation to reduce the suffering nationwide. No more illegalities like estimated NEPA bills for no light supplied. He should allow farming and cattle rearing everywhere by moping up all illegal arms and ammunitions and arresting and deporting all foreign terrorists. Nigerians cannot manage large institutions, so encourage setting up of only and medium size refineries, power stations, manufacturing businesses, Communication networks, mining companies, cement companies, transport outfits. etc.

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

February 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.12338.29
LAGOS497618525
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA498612525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
