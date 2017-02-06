Osinbajo: I was elected, so why should I resign?

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has denied reports that he is under pressure to resign.
Following intense speculation on the fate of President Muhammadu Buhari, rumours started flying around that northern governors had met with two former heads of state and decided to force Osinbajo to resign.
This, it was speculated, was to avoid the Goodluck Jonathan situation – where President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua died less than three years in office and his then vice-president stepped into the vacant position as stipulated in the constitution.
As a result, the north lost its turn in the presidency and power returned to the south.
This is believed to have fuelled the rumours that Osinbajo was being pressurised to resign to allow Senate President Bukola Saraki – from the north-central zone – take over in the case of a repeat of the Yar’Adua scenario.
The acting president has sternly denied the rumours.
“I am not under any pressure to resign,” he told the media in Abuja.
“I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr. President, and so the people of this nation have not asked us to resign.
“I am absolutely not under any pressure whatsoever. The truth is that there has been no pressure from any source asking me to resign.”
Your comment..God knows the best for nigeria
Even if only if the unexpected occur, what right has the northerners has to force the VP to resign. Tgey must be kiddy.
The law will take is course.
Good comment but would been better on tv stations.
God bless Nigeria.
VP was selected not elected. So if President is no longer capable and moved out of scene, the VP can only continue if he is any better and more suitable. He must show dispensation to reduce the suffering nationwide. No more illegalities like estimated NEPA bills for no light supplied. He should allow farming and cattle rearing everywhere by moping up all illegal arms and ammunitions and arresting and deporting all foreign terrorists. Nigerians cannot manage large institutions, so encourage setting up of only and medium size refineries, power stations, manufacturing businesses, Communication networks, mining companies, cement companies, transport outfits. etc.