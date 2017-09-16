Osinbajo insists Nigeria’s unity not negotiable

Advertisement

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the federal government remains committed to keeping Nigeria as one.

Osinbajo said this at a reception organised in honour of Musa Filibus, new president of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), in Yola, Adamawa state.

He urged Nigerians to sustain the unity which he referred to as the dream of the forefathers of the country.

Osinbajo also called on Christians to pursue justice and reconciliation with people of other faith.

“It is our role as Christians to bind people together and we must do so by self-sacrifice and love,” he said.

“On behalf of the federal government and Mr President, I wish you an excellent and God guided tenure as President of LWF.”

While congratulating Filibus, a most reverend, for being the first Nigerian and second African to emerge president of LWF, Osinbajo urged him to work towards uniting the church and promoting peace and love.

Mohammed Bindow, governor of Adamawa, also congratulated Filibus “for making the people of Adamawa and Nigeria proud.”

He assured him of his administration’s support for his success.

