Sunday, September 17, 2017
Osinbajo insists Nigeria's unity not negotiable

Osinbajo insists Nigeria's unity not negotiable
September 16
21:42 2017
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the federal government remains committed to keeping Nigeria as one.

Osinbajo said this at a reception organised in honour of Musa Filibus, new president of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), in Yola, Adamawa state.

He urged Nigerians to sustain the unity which he referred to as the dream of the forefathers of the country.

Osinbajo also called on Christians to pursue justice and reconciliation with people of other faith.

“It is our role as Christians to bind people together and we must do so by self-sacrifice and love,” he said.

“On behalf of the federal government and Mr President, I wish you an excellent and God guided tenure as President of LWF.”

While congratulating Filibus, a most reverend, for being the first Nigerian and second African to emerge president of LWF, Osinbajo urged him to work towards uniting the church and promoting peace and love.

Mohammed Bindow, governor of Adamawa, also congratulated Filibus “for making the people of Adamawa and Nigeria proud.”

He assured him of his administration’s support for his success.

During his first broadcast to the nation after a 104-day medical vacation in London, President Muhammadu Buhari said the unity of the country had been settled.

  1. DonHarris
    DonHarris September 17, 18:41

    The spiritual dream of your forefathers was not Christianity but traditionalism, how come you abandoned the latter for the former,which is alien? How come you reviewed the cultures your forefathers handed down to you and took what you considered acceptable for the age you’re living in? In both cases, you did not cling to the way of life of your forefathers.

