Osinbajo inspects toilets, carousel during surprise visit to Lagos airport

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo inspected toilets and carousel during a surprise visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, on Thursday.

Osinbajo was accompanied on the tour of the airport’s facilities by Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation.

Ephraim Nwodo, general manager, mechanical, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), conducted Osinbajo round the airport.

The facilities inspected by the acting president included the conveyor belt, travollator, visa on arrival section, screening machines and the new departure terminal, which is under construction.

Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, said the acting president also inspected toilets and carousel.

Osinbajo expressed dissatisfaction with the state of some of the facilities, saying there was need to urgently make them function at optimal level.

Addressing reporters at the end of the visit, Osinbajo maintained that the federal government was committed to improving the ease of doing business in the country.

“The airport is one of the major places where we need to ensure that facilities are working and that things are being done properly,” he said.

“So, we have looked around and have seen quite a few of the equipment.

“There are many things that need to be done and need to be corrected and we have to work on them.’’

Also speaking, Sirika said he was in agreement with the observations raised by the acting president.

“I agree with the acting president a hundred per cent that work needs to be done to improve our airport and that is why we are here,” he said.

On Tuesday, Osinbajo chaired the expanded meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBC) attended by Senate President Bukola Sakari and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

He had told the media after the four-hour meeting that two bills targeted at making doing business in Nigeria easier will be passed by the national assembly within 60 days.