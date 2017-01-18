Osinbajo leads other dignitaries to Men of Issachar Vision’s conference

Advertisement

The Men of Issachar Vision Inc (MIV) — an international Christian organisation committed to leadership development, Christian missions and religious reawakening — will host Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other local and international dignitaries at the 27th edition of its annual leadership conference scheduled to hold from Wednesday to Sunday.

THe conference, which takes place at the Leadership and Mission’s Conference Centre, behind First Bank, Olororo junction, Ojoo, Ibadan, is themed: ‘Commitments’.

Osinbajo will be speaking on ‘Commitment to Nation-building”.

Other speakers at the conference include reverends Samson Ajetomobi, Stella Ajetomobi, John Idowu, Francis Bola Akin-John, Chris Delvan Gwamna, as well as Francis Wale Oke, a bishop.

According to Samson Ajetomobi, president of MIV, “commitment is what reveals the best in you”.

“Whatever you are not committed to is not worth your time and money,” he said.

“It takes a passionate commitment to keep a good relationship, live the Christian life, transform a business and risk your life for a godly course. Commitment is everything in honour and rewards.”

This conference is one of MIV’s effort to reawaken leaders to their responsibilities as Christians and significant contributors to societal development.

MIV was established with the dual mandate of “reaching the unreached at all costs and reawakening the church to her responsibilities”.

The organisation pursues this goal through strategic projects and programmes, both locally and internationally.

To reach the unreached at all costs, MIV engages in routine Christian mission trips to “dark places”, locally and internationally, with the gospel of Jesus Christ, relief materials and development projects.

The organisation currently mans and sponsors numerous mission fields across Africa and on other continents where resident missionaries spread the gospel and develop their host communities through several community projects.

In reawakening the church to its responsibilities, MIV organises conferences targeted at the individual, who is the mobile church; the church, as a corporate entity; and leaders, in religious, traditional and secular organisations.

Some of these conferences include Leadership Update, Leadership Conference, Missions Conference, Back to Bethel Retreats (BBR), Campus Repositioning (CARE), Alone With God (AWG), Let My Gate Be Open (LMGBO) and School of Ministry.

MIV also has a church arm called the ‘Redemption Faith Church’, with centres across Africa where believers gather to fellowship in prayers and the study of the word on Wednesdays and Sundays.