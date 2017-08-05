Monday, August 7, 2017
TheCable

Osinbajo sets up judicial panel to investigate human rights 'abuses' by military

Osinbajo sets up judicial panel to investigate human rights ‘abuses’ by military
August 05
08:36 2017
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has set up a seven-man judicial commission to investigate the allegations of human rights violations in the military.

Bolaji Adebiyi, director (press), office of the secretary to the government of the federation, said this in a statement. that the commission will be headed by Biobele Georgewill, a justice of the court of appeal.

Adebiyi announced that the commission will be headed by Biobele Georgewill, a justice of the court of appeal.

Amnesty International (AI) had accused the military of “human rights abuse, excessive use of force and extra-judicial killing of terrorists in the north-east and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the south-east”.

Adebiyi said the commission was mandated to submit its report on the allegations within 90 days.

Other members of the commission include Patrick Akem, a major general; Wale Fapohunda, Hauwa Ibrahim, Jibrin Ibrahim; Ifeoma Nwakama and a representative of the office of the national security adviser.

“The commission is empowered to investigate alleged acts of violation of international humanitarian and human rights law under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Geneva Conventions Act, African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ratification and enforcement) Act and other relevant laws by Nigerian security agencies,” the statement read.

Adebiyi said the commission was also mandated to review extant rules of engagement applicable in the armed forces of Nigeria as well as the extent of compliance with the rules.

He added that it was further asked to look into factors that might be militating against a speedy resolution to local conflicts as well as the insurgency in the north-east.

According to him, part of the mandate of the commission was to also prefer means of preventing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in conflict situations.

In June, a panel set up by the Nigerian army had cleared troops of the allegations of extra-judicial killings but AI stood by its report which indicted the military of the alleged crimes.

  1. Abubakar Mahmud
    Abubakar Mahmud August 07, 21:35

    Why no representations from the two most affected STATES? Hope Ag President has no hidden AGENDA for the Army and Northern Nigeria

