We owe it a duty to the Black race to make Nigeria work, says Shettima

Advertisement

Kashim Shettima, Borno state governor, says the onus is on the country’s leaders to ensure that it remains an indivisible entity, for the sake of the Black race.

Imam Imam, spokesman to Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal, quoted Shettima as saying this when northern governors paid a visit to south-east states on Monday.

Commending the host governors for their firm handling of the IPOB crisis, he said: “We want to thank you for the leadership you have shown in difficult times. As leaders, we all have critical roles to play in enhancing peace and unity of this nation.

“We have visited all these states to show solidarity and to encourage you our brothers. You rose to the occasion when faced with difficulties. Your actions, collectively and individually, have given hope that Nigeria will rise above any challenge to its unity.

“We all owe it a duty to the Black race to make Nigeria work.”

Shettima, who chairs the Northern Governors Forum, had led a delegation of five governors on an advocacy visit to Rivers, Abia and Imo states to promote peace.

During the visit, the northern governors invited their counterparts from the south-east to visit their states to interact with Igbo communities.

“The visit will afford them the opportunity to assess first hand, efforts made by their colleagues in the North to prevent escalation of the recent crisis in Abia,” he said.

“It will also reaffirm the need for all Nigerians to feel safe in all parts of the country irrespective of their ethnic or religious inclination.”

The northern governors in the delegation were Aminu Masari of Katsina, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Simon Lalong of Plateau.