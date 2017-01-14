Oyedepo tells church members to kill those planning to attack Winners Chapel

Advertisement

David Oyedepo, founder and presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has asked his followers to “spill the blood” of those planning to attack his church.

Speaking on the state of insecurity in the country, the fiery cleric called on Christians to defend themselves.

He also placed curses upon the sponsors of the attacks against Christians.

He made the utterances in 2015 but the video was uploaded to YouTube recently.

“They said why should Christians say they could defend themselves? Hold it! What stupid statement, why should Christians say they could defend themselves? So, they should watch for you to put a knife to their necks?” he asked.

“I was even told from report that they were targeting this church. I said what? Even if I was asleep, if you see anybody here kill him! Kill him and spill his blood on the ground. I am saying that to you, what nonsense, what devil. You think our God is an idol?

“God sent me as His apostle of liberation to this continent to stop it from decadence.

“I heard from God and He has proved it beyond measure. Therefore, every occultic root, every political root of this uprising is cursed today!

“All the forces that are sponsoring this uprising and killings, I decree the curse of God upon them.

“If Nigeria wakes up, wait for the church to rise, there will be no more nation, what nonsense.”

The visibly angry man asked his congregation to pray and command “the Holy Ghost fire to descend on the camp of the enemy”.

He also spoke against the “evil people in government”, and declared the camp of Boko Haram cursed.

“Come on, pray in the spirit everybody. Pray in the spirit; open fire, call down the Holy Ghost fire to descend on the camp of the enemy. Enough is Enough!” he said.

“What demonic devils. Every agent of destruction in government today, call fire down on their head, call fire down on their head.

“Everyone sponsoring evil against the nation, let your fire fall on him!

“A Boko Haram agent was captured and they said he escaped. Everyone connected to his escape, fire consume them, consume them, consume them!

“Fire of the Lord consume them!

“If I put fire on your tail to overrun the city, you will do it in one minute. What is that? What devil? I stand today with every authority on me, and I declare the Boko Haram camp cursed! I declare their collaborators cursed! I decree their sponsors cursed! I declare their collaborators cursed. I decree their sponsors cursed!”

Below is the video of the service where he spoke:

Editor’s note: This story has been edited to reflect the period which the video was released.