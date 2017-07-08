Parents excited over ban on ‘gay-themed’ cartoons

Advertisement

Some parents have applauded Multichoice Africa over its decision to block the broadcast of children’s programmes with homosexual theme across its DStv platforms.

Some of the programmes banned by Multichoice are Legend of Korra, Hey Arnold, Steven Universe, Loud House, Clarence and Adventure Time.

Most of the contents affected by this new regulations are from the Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Nicktoons stables.

Nana Ahmad, a woman based in Abuja, said she had been monitoring her five children to ensure that they do not watch confusing contents at a tender age.

She said the Timon and Bomba characters need to be removed and some of the episodes in the Lion Guard also get her worried.

“I hope DStv will do more. If we expose kids to such cartoons, they will grow up with a bias and never be able to make objective choices later in life,” Ahmad said.

A Nigerian journalist based in the UK said: “Multichoice has bowed to the bigots, homophobes and religious hypocrites in Africa.”

Parents who spoke to TheCable on this said, kids are too young to decide for themselves. “it is the duty of parents to ensure that they are exposed to things they can understand each step of the way as they grow up,” says Abdulkadir Momoh, a parent and businessman in Abuja.

According to Multichoice, the decision to ban the programmes was as a result of applied pressure from films and videos regulators in various countries.