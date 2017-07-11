Patience Jonathan: EFCC operatives tried to assassinate me — at least twice

Advertisement

Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ((EFCC) of trying to assassinate her on two occasions.

The accusation was contained in her petition to the house of representatives against security agencies in the country.

In the letter written by Granville Abibo, her lawyer, she alleged that the EFCC has “repeatedly” bugged her telephone lines and that of her relatives.

She claims that the commission has threatened her with “numerous” text messages and calls.

“There have been assassination attempts, at least twice, between February and April, 2017, against our client ostensibly by the operatives of the EFCC along the Yenagoa-Mbaima road, Bayelsa state, in furtherance of its unlawful actions against the former first family,” the petition read.

“The EFCC and its agents have repeatedly bugged the personal telephones of our client and her relations through its many operatives and has inundated her with numerous threatening calls and text messages.”

While urging the house to intervene in the alleged assassination attempts, Jonathan also said the commission has seized her bank accounts as well as that of her relatives and NGOs.

The former first lady accused operatives of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) of vandalising properties in her hotel in Bayelsa state.

“On May 3, 2017, officials of the FIRS, in a convoy of about 20 trucks and over 70 personnel, raided our client’s NGO – Aridolf Jo Resort Wellness and Spa Limited – situated at Kpansia expressway, Bayelsa state, and orchestrated a massive destruction of personal properties belonging to our client without any lawful court order or search warrant and caused mayhem there under the guise of trying to collect unpaid taxes without following any due process provided by law to do so,” the petition further read.