Friday, August 18, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Patients ‘raped’ at Edo Central Hospital

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Patients ‘raped’ at Edo Central Hospital
August 15
18:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Patients at the Edo Central Hospital in Benin and their caregivers on Tuesday staged a protest against alleged robbery and rape in the hospital.

The patients and their caregivers, who protested around the hospital premises, appealed to the management of the institution to put in place security measures to ensure the safety of their life and property.

Some of the victims of the crimes said that the hospital lacked security, especially in the night.

They alleged that armed robbers dispossessed them of their money and other possessions and raped them.

They said some suspected bandits, who invaded the gynaecology ward, last week, robbed and raped the patients, saying that the incident lasted for several hours.

Reacting, David Osifor, the state commissioner for health,  said the incident that occurred at the hospital was a case of theft, rather than robbery and rape.

Osifor explained that the owner of the money stolen at the hospital might have disclosed it to those around her and she lost it to them.

“It happened in the female ward; it was not really an armed robbery case, it was just a minor scare and we are handling the matter,” he said.

“It is also not true that patients on admission were being raped as being speculated.”

The commissioner, who said that the police had commenced an investigation into the incident, promised that adequate security measures would be in place to forestall re-occurrence.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
David OsiforEdo
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Emmy.
    Emmy. August 18, 14:38

    Whose story we go follow. People protested and the police CP say is nt 2ru.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 18, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK338.00435.64396.98
LAGOS368478432
KANO369477430
PH370477433
ABUJA370477432
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.