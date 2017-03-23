Makarfi, Modu PDP factions ‘sheathe swords’

Advertisement

The two factions of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say they have agreed to sheathe their swords and focus on taking power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

In a communique signed by both the Ali Modu Sheriff faction and the Ahmed Makarfi caretaker committee, stakeholders of the party agreed to halt the current practice of making public statements capable of further inflaming the crisis.

The communique was jointly signed by Bernard Mikko, acting national publicity secretary for Sheriff’s group and Dayo Adeyeye, his counterpart in the Makarfi faction.

Other signatories were Dave Iorhemba, factional acting national legal adviser of the PDP, and Ahmed Gulak, former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The groups also resolved to work with the national reconciliation committee led by Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state.

The major actors in the matter emphasised that they would henceforth stop activities that are capable of further weakening the party, rather than strengthen it for the challenges ahead.

“That all actors of the party should desist from making derogatory, inflammatory and divisive statements against party officials, stakeholders and members,” the communique read.

“That the party should not dissipate her energy amongst itself but to focus on how to unite and be a formidable opposition capable of taking over power from the failed APC-led government.

“That all key actors in the on-going peace process should henceforth desist from making public press statements attacking each other and statements insinuating negative acts capable of dragging the party to the mud.

“In conclusion all key actors in the PDP have agreed to work together with the national reconciliation committee led by Governor Seriake Dickson to engender peace and genuine reconciliation.”