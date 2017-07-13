PDP reps: There’s vacancy in Aso Rock… APC should start packing

Advertisement

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the house of representatives have told the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to “start packing” their things from Aso Rock, the nation’s seat of power.

While reacting to the supreme court judgement that confirmed Ahmed Makarfi as the party’s authentic chairman, the PDP caucus said there’s vacancy in the presidential seat.

Leo Ogor, a Delta representative, who is the leader of the caucus, made this known on Thursday while addressing journalists.

They said the party is set to fill the “vacancy” by 2019.

The reps said the APC has “failed to improve the country’s situation better than it met it”, urging the ruling party to see the PDP’s legal victory as a quit notice.

“We believe that there’s vacancy in Aso Rock. APC should start packing their things from Aso Rock because PDP will take over in 2019,” Ogor said.

“Nigerians tasted almost 16 years of PDP, they have tasted two years of APC but that is a journey Nigerians don’t want to continue with.

“Come 2019, we shall restore true democracy where governance belongs to the people.”

Ogor added that the APC has been “all promises and no action”, adding that it has “occasioned the impoverishment of Nigerians who now live in hunger and insecurity”.

He further said the caucus will “wave the olive branch” in an attempt to bring back its members that earlier defected.

“We believe that they will come back because there is no basis for not doing so, the ticket that got them to the house did not belong to them, it belongs to the party,” he said.

The apex court on Wednesday brought an end to the party’s leadership crisis which had been ongoing since its defeat at the 2015 presidential election.

Makarfi has since taken over the party’s secretariat in Abuja.