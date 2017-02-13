PDP committee meets with Jonathan as party ‘re-strategises’

Advertisement

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday hosted the strategy review committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his residence in Abuja.

This was made known through the official Twitter account of the PDP.

The committee was mandated with the task of reviewing the affairs of the party and proffer recommendations for its rebuilding process.

Happening now, the members of the Strategy Review Committee meeting with the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan at his residence, Abuja pic.twitter.com/MOd57npQWT — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 13, 2017

The delegation is leaving the residence of the former President now to meet with Dr. Bamanga Tukur in Wuse II, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/4TxYRHTMOE — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 13, 2017

After meeting with Jonathan, the delegation, led by former information minister Jerry Gana, also visited the residence of Bamanga Tukur, former national chairman of PDP.

The delegation is now at the residence of the former National Chairman, Dr. Bamanga Tukur to submit the report of the Strategy Committee pic.twitter.com/BEWSN1vSda — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 13, 2017

The delegation is also expected to submit its report to Ibrahim Babangida, former military head of state, in Minna, Niger state.