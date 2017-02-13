PDP committee meets with Jonathan as party ‘re-strategises’

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday hosted the strategy review committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his residence in Abuja.
This was made known through the official Twitter account of the PDP.
The committee was mandated with the task of reviewing the affairs of the party and proffer recommendations for its rebuilding process.
Happening now, the members of the Strategy Review Committee meeting with the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan at his residence, Abuja pic.twitter.com/MOd57npQWT
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 13, 2017
The delegation is leaving the residence of the former President now to meet with Dr. Bamanga Tukur in Wuse II, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/4TxYRHTMOE
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 13, 2017
“The Committee was at the residence of the former President to present the report to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR,” the tweets read.
After meeting with Jonathan, the delegation, led by former information minister Jerry Gana, also visited the residence of Bamanga Tukur, former national chairman of PDP.
The delegation is now at the residence of the former National Chairman, Dr. Bamanga Tukur to submit the report of the Strategy Committee pic.twitter.com/BEWSN1vSda
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) February 13, 2017
The delegation is also expected to submit its report to Ibrahim Babangida, former military head of state, in Minna, Niger state.
Your comment.Its good they have displayed their failure to the Globe.
If they mean well for their country, I think the first thing they owe to do is to refund the money looted to the treasury of the present Government to ease the untold hardship that has come to stay as a result of the miscalculations committed by them!
This will go a long way by getting our beloved Nation out of recession I believe strongly if the looted funds are brought back to Govt. treasury, and utilised effectively the way we look at the way President Buhari and a few Governor’s of some States are trying,for sure we shall retrieve our lost glory within a twinkle of an eye.
The funds shall be used to clear salary outstanding, mobilise contractors amongst several other innovative ideas nurtured by the Buhari led administration.
They should also have the spirit of making objective criticism rather than making unnecessary noise. Let rest here and wait for another opportunity that comes forth.