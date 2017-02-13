Tuesday, February 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 14, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,032.17   Deals 2,868.00   Volume 144,886,459.00   Value 1,914,308,842.59Market Cap 8,663,158,846,753.66 TOP GAINERS   FO 56.7 (2.7)   PZ 12.16 (0.57)   GLAXOSMITH 14.75 (0.5)   ETI 9.8 (0.3)   DANGFLOUR 4.1 (0.13)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 600 (-24.4)   NB 112.82 (-5.93)   CAP 30.43 (-1.57)   GUINNESS 64(-1)   UNILEVER 34 (-1)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5   £GBP 379.8942   EURO 323.6835   SWISS FRANC 303.3171   YEN 2.6842   Selling: $USD 305.5   £GBP 381.1418   EURO 324.7465   SWISS FRANC 304.3132   YEN 2.6931   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94   Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.04)   Gold 1225.20 (-0.6001)   Silver 17.845 (0.024)   Copper 2.731 (-0.052)   Wheat 450.00 (-2.25)   Coffee 142.60 (-1.65)   Cotton 76.39 (-0.22)   Cocoa 1934.00 (45.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

PDP committee meets with Jonathan as party ‘re-strategises’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
PDP committee meets with Jonathan as party ‘re-strategises’
February 13
11:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday hosted the strategy review committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his residence in Abuja.

This was made known through the official Twitter account of the PDP.

The committee was mandated with the task of reviewing the affairs of the party and proffer recommendations for its rebuilding process.

“Happening now, the members of the Strategy Review Committee meeting with the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan at his residence, Abuja.

“The Committee was at the residence of the former President to present the report to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR,” the tweets read.

After meeting with Jonathan, the delegation, led by former information minister Jerry Gana, also visited the residence of Bamanga Tukur, former national chairman of PDP.

The delegation is also expected to submit its report to Ibrahim Babangida, former military head of state, in Minna, Niger state.

Goodluck Jonathan and Jerry Gana

Goodluck Jonathan and Jerry Gana

Bamanga Tukur poses for photograph with PDP delegation

Bamanga Tukur poses for photograph with PDP delegation

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Goodluck JonathanPDPstrategy review committee
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. texas
    texas February 14, 21:26

    Your comment.Its good they have displayed their failure to the Globe.
    If they mean well for their country, I think the first thing they owe to do is to refund the money looted to the treasury of the present Government to ease the untold hardship that has come to stay as a result of the miscalculations committed by them!
    This will go a long way by getting our beloved Nation out of recession I believe strongly if the looted funds are brought back to Govt. treasury, and utilised effectively the way we look at the way President Buhari and a few Governor’s of some States are trying,for sure we shall retrieve our lost glory within a twinkle of an eye.
    The funds shall be used to clear salary outstanding, mobilise contractors amongst several other innovative ideas nurtured by the Buhari led administration.
    They should also have the spirit of making objective criticism rather than making unnecessary noise. Let rest here and wait for another opportunity that comes forth.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 14, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.88394.80334.62
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA505622530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.