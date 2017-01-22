Monday, January 23, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 18, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,201.60 Deals 3,317.00 Volume 196,469,524.00 Value 2,611,434,698.45Market Cap 9,015,351,243,077.29TOP GAINERS TOTAL 294.97 (9.52) MOBIL 264 (3.5) ETI 10.1 (0.41) GUINNESS 64.05 (0.4) DANGSUGAR 6.35 (0.27) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 752 (-3) FO 67 (-2) DANGCEM 167 (-1) NB 142 (-0.6) INTBREW 17.5 (-0.48) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 375.3267 EURO 324.6884 SWISS FRANC 302.6237 YEN 2.6543 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 376.5593 EURO 325.7547 SWISS FRANC 303.6176 YEN 2.663 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.6 Natural Gas 3.375 (0.073) Gold 1200.50 (-11.60) Silver 16.97 (-0.304) Copper 2.607 (-0.0095) Wheat 425.00 (-6.00) Coffee 150.45 (1.25) Cotton 72.70 (0.44) Cocoa 2150.00 (-83.00)

PDP suffers another setback as Ken Nnamani joins APC

January 22
19:09 2017
Former Senate President Ken Nnamani has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nnamani registered as a member of the APC in Amechi-Uwani, Enugu south local government area of Enugu state, on Sunday.

He became a member of the ruling party a day after Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, told south-east politicians that there is “no future outside the APC”.

Ben Nwoye, chairman of the Enugu chapter of the ruling party, had earlier advised politicians in the state to take advantage of the three weeks set aside for the registration of APC members in the south-east.

Nwoye also told journalists that his party was expecting the influx of old and new politicians from PDP.

“We have worked tirelessly since 2016 to build our structure, as well as convince these politicians to join us for a better Nigerian,” he had said.

“As it stands, we want the world to know that the PDP is in comatose in Enugu state, and we are fully prepared to wrestle power from them in 2019, because we have the structure.

“You will quite agree with me that all those politicians that made PDP tick in Enugu state in the past, including former governor of old Anambara state and ex- senator, Ifeanyichukwu Jim Nwobodo have all dumped the opposition party, for APC.”

Elected to the upper chamber of the national assembly in 2003, Nnamani emerged senate president in 2005, and held the position until 2007.

In October, the federal government named him head of a 24-man electoral reform committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
APCenuguKen NnamaniPDP
1 Comment

  1. JTJ
    JTJ January 23, 14:28

    Nigerian politicians have largely demonstrated that they have no scruples or character because they are led by opportunism. It’s offensive when people like Ken Nnamani and Jim Nwobodo jump ship.Recall,Jim had joined PDP from another party when that party was not making any head way.Cheap people!

Exchange Rates

January 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK310.37386.63333.03
LAGOS497605520
KANO495600518
PH500605520
ABUJA497605520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
