PDP suffers another setback as Ken Nnamani joins APC

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nnamani registered as a member of the APC in Amechi-Uwani, Enugu south local government area of Enugu state, on Sunday.

He became a member of the ruling party a day after Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, told south-east politicians that there is “no future outside the APC”.

Ben Nwoye, chairman of the Enugu chapter of the ruling party, had earlier advised politicians in the state to take advantage of the three weeks set aside for the registration of APC members in the south-east.

Nwoye also told journalists that his party was expecting the influx of old and new politicians from PDP.

“We have worked tirelessly since 2016 to build our structure, as well as convince these politicians to join us for a better Nigerian,” he had said.

“As it stands, we want the world to know that the PDP is in comatose in Enugu state, and we are fully prepared to wrestle power from them in 2019, because we have the structure.

“You will quite agree with me that all those politicians that made PDP tick in Enugu state in the past, including former governor of old Anambara state and ex- senator, Ifeanyichukwu Jim Nwobodo have all dumped the opposition party, for APC.”

Elected to the upper chamber of the national assembly in 2003, Nnamani emerged senate president in 2005, and held the position until 2007.

In October, the federal government named him head of a 24-man electoral reform committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.