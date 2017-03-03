Peace Corps is a threat to Nigeria’s security, says IGP

Advertisement

Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police, has said the Nigeria Peace Corps constitute a threat to the country’s security, hence the recent clampdown.

The police chief said the recruitment process of the corps ran against the laws guiding the establishment of security agencies in the country.

While speaking at a three-day training programme organised for senior police officers, he said Dickson Akoh, the corps commandant, will be charged to court.

“Nigeria is not a lawless country. You can’t just wake up overnight and establish a security organisation,” he said.

“There are processes. Security is the responsibility of the executive arm of government and there are processes to take. Even it took the police almost a year to recruit 10,000.

“I want us to appreciate that we have so many challenges in this country and we don’t want some of these people of questionable characters to enter our security services and constitute a threat to the security of this country. And that is what the peace corps is doing. You don’t just go on the streets and be picking people by the virtue of the fact that they give you money.

“The commandant was picked up in a joint operation involving the police, the military and the DSS. We are going to charge him to court.”