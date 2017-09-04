Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Pele: We’ll talk when Ronaldo has 1283 goals
September 04
18:35 2017
Brazilian football legend Pele has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for surpassing his international goals record but says the Portugal forward has a long way to go before matching him.

Ronaldo surpassed Pele’s record for total goals scored for country during Portugal’s 5-1 routing of the Faroe Islands in last week’s World Cup qualifier.

In an interview with Goal, Pele said Ronaldo’s bicycle kick which earned him his 78th goal was “really special”.

The three-time World Cup winner, however, added that the Real Madrid star “now has to score more than 1,283 goals” in reference to his total career goals record.

He said: “I saw the goal, It was really special. It was a really nice play.

“Of course, these are different times. But the beautiful thing about football is the goals.

“And I take this opportunity to send a big greeting to Cristiano Ronaldo for that victory.”

During his spectacular career with Brazil, Pele’s 77 goals came in just 92 appearances while Ronaldo’s 78 strikes came in 145 games for Portugal.

