Thursday, February 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 02, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,936.24   Deals 2,760.00   Volume 354,502,979.00   Value 1,717,892,233.41Market Cap 8,938,522,143,090.15 TOP GAINERS   GUINNESS 63.53 (2.58)   MOBIL 275.99 (0.99)   STANBIC 17.8 (0.5)   UNILEVER 34 (0.27)   OANDO 4.78 (0.22)   TOP LOSERS   TOTAL 268 (-10)   FO 61.07 (-6.59)   UACN 15.99 (-0.51)   NB 134.54 (-0.31)   UAC-PROP 2.61 (-0.27)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 384.7241   EURO 328.7117   SWISS FRANC 307.5407   YEN 2.6849   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 385.9886   EURO 329.7921   SWISS FRANC 308.5515   YEN 2.6937   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.65   Natural Gas 3.128 (-0.04)   Gold 1222.60 (14.29)   Silver 17.62 (0.17)   Copper 2.6785 (-0.033)   Wheat 433.75 (0.00)   Coffee 148.45 (-1.70)   Cotton 76.46 (0.02)   Cocoa 2098.00 (-11.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

‘The penalty is death’… Nigerian migrants warned to stay away from Libya

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
‘The penalty is death’… Nigerian migrants warned to stay away from Libya
January 23
10:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, has warned Nigerian migrants against travelling to Libya, saying the penalty, when caught, is death.

Dabiri-Erewa made the warning in a statement she issued on Monday, following the emergence of videos and photographs of Nigerians being killed in the North African country.

“The attention of the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has been drawn to a video and pictures being circulated on the purported killing of black immigrants in Libya,” she said.

“While the authenticity of the pictures and tapes in question cannot be verified, it is a known fact that Libya has been executing alleged black illegal immigrants for years.

“As the Chairman Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly, we intervened in the case of 24 Nigerians about to be killed in Libya.”

She said the committee, in collaboration with Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), an NGO, petitioned the UN, AU, ECOWAS, and Ghadaffi yielded to pressure and released them.

“As at two months ago, NEMA, alongside the Nigerian Embassy in Libya, evacuated over 2000 Nigerians from Libya,” she said.

“The Nigerian embassy in Libya, working with NEMA, has relentlessly intervened in cases involving Nigerians in trouble in Libya and will continue to do so.

“Libyans are dealing with their own struggles as there is no recognised government in place.

“The office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora hereby appeals again to Nigerian migrants to avoid Libya as penalty for illegal migration to Libya, when caught, is usually a death sentence.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Abike Dabiri-ErewalibyaMigrants
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Wesley
    Wesley February 02, 16:42

    Your comment..why will Nigerian government sit down dere and fold deer hands?, dey should stand up and do something about de killing of Nigerian in Libya.they re our brother and sister.government should wake and stand for Dere citizens life.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 02, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00396.40340.42
LAGOS498615526
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA495607525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.