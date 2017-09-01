Saturday, September 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

PHOTOS: 'Alfa' Fayose in Islamic attire for Eid-el-Kabir

September 01
19:23 2017
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, arguably tops the list of Nigeria’s governors making the headlines almost on a daily basis.

On Friday, the “people’s governor” was in the news, as always. But neither for any state function nor government gathering.

He joined Muslim faithful in Ekiti in celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Adorned in a white turban, a red muffler and a white caftan, the governor looked focused on the prayers being said, with his ‘Misbaha’ clinched with his right hand.

The venue of the prayer was the Muslim community praying ground, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, according to Lere Olayinka, his spokesman.

Fayose 1

Fayose

Fayose

Ayodele Fayose Eid-el-Kabir Ekiti
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. angryniger
    angryniger September 02, 08:53

    He’s playing to the gallery, don’t forget he has stated he will be contesting for president in 2019

