Sunday, August 20, 2017
PHOTOS: Abuja residents troop to the streets for Buhari

August 19
20:00 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after 103 days in the UK, where has been receiving medical treatment since May 7.

The president received a warm welcome.

Here are some pictures:

  1. Abdulrazaq Rumbu
    Abdulrazaq Rumbu August 20, 11:02

    Alhamdullah now that our president is back, glory b 2 almighty Allaah nd grand him the Ability to deliver his promises ameen

