PHOTOS: Abuja residents troop to the streets for Buhari

August 19
20:00 2017
Advertisement
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after 103 days in the UK, where has been receiving medical treatment since May 7.
The president received a warm welcome.
Here are some pictures:
Follow us on twitter @thecableng
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Alhamdullah now that our president is back, glory b 2 almighty Allaah nd grand him the Ability to deliver his promises ameen