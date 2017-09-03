Tuesday, September 5, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

PHOTOS: Buhari hosts secondary school mates in Daura

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
PHOTOS: Buhari hosts secondary school mates in Daura
September 03
23:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday hosted his classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina middle school.

The presidency released some of the pictures of the event which held in Daura, hometown of the president in Katsina state.

Here are some pictures:

President Muhammadu Buhari (l) with some of his friends who paid him courtesy visit in Daura, Katsina on Sunday

PMB RECEIVES CLASSMATE 2

President Muhammadu Buhari (m) with his Classmates of 1953 Set of Katsina Middle School during their visit to The President in Daura, Katsina on Sunday

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
DauraPresident Muhamadu Buharisallah
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ibrahim Baraya
    Ibrahim Baraya September 04, 23:08

    All well

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Sept 01, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK360.00463.60426.70
LAGOS365472433
KANO365471431
PH366474433
ABUJA365472432
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.