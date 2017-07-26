Wednesday, July 26, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

PHOTOS: Laughter, smiles as Buhari welcomes seven governors

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
PHOTOS: Laughter, smiles as Buhari welcomes seven governors
July 26
18:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari smiled as he posed for photographs with the seven governors that met with him in London on Wednesday.

This is the second time in 80 days that the pictures of the president would be released to the public.

The president’s wife was also seen in one of the pictures.

As of the time this report was filed, the details of the conversation with the governors had not been made public.

The governors who visited the president are Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).

BUhari and governors2

Buhari in a hand shake with Ajimobi

BUhari and governors1

BUhari and governors

L-R: Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo); David Umahi (Ebonyi); Kashim Shettima (Borno); Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara); Muhammadu Buhari; Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Samuel Ortom (Benue)

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES GOVERNOR'S FORUM DELEGATION IN LONDON

President Buhari and wife, Aisha

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Dave UmahiMuhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Naijapikin
    Naijapikin July 26, 19:03

    WHAT A WASTE OF A NATION’S VERY SCARCE RESOURCES! NEVERTHELESS, OUR LEADERS,SO CALLED, ARE LAUGHING! WHEN WILL WE BE BLESSED WITH TRUE LEADERS?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 26, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.50410.62367.62
LAGOS366473418
KANO367467415
PH372465412
ABUJA367473420
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.