PHOTOS: Laughter, smiles as Buhari welcomes seven governors

President Muhammadu Buhari smiled as he posed for photographs with the seven governors that met with him in London on Wednesday.

This is the second time in 80 days that the pictures of the president would be released to the public.

The president’s wife was also seen in one of the pictures.

As of the time this report was filed, the details of the conversation with the governors had not been made public.

The governors who visited the president are Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).