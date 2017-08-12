PHOTOS: Buhari laughs heartily as he hosts aides in London

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari appeared to be in his element when he hosted some of his aides in London, UK on Saturday.

The aides are Femi Adesina, senior special adivser on media and publicity, Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity; Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant on digital/online media and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant on diaspora matters.

The president was also presented with a ‘get well soon’ card signed by his ministers.

Buhari has been away from the country on medical vacation since May 7.