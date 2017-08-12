Sunday, August 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

PHOTOS: Buhari laughs heartily as he hosts aides in London

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
PHOTOS: Buhari laughs heartily as he hosts aides in London
August 12
19:19 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari appeared to be in his element when he hosted some of his aides in London, UK on Saturday.

The aides are Femi Adesina, senior special adivser on media and publicity, Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity; Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant on digital/online media and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant on diaspora matters.

The president was also presented with a ‘get well soon’ card signed by his ministers.

Buhari has been away from the country on medical vacation since May 7.

Buhari

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
ex-President Goodluck JonathanLondonPresident Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ibrahim
    Ibrahim August 13, 07:46

    Any worker in Nigeria now have the right to go on an indefinite vacation to London, Dubai, Tinapa, Bangkok, Canada, Disneyland for 100 days on your company, agency, ministry expense and still be receiving salary.
    What is good for the goose is even better for the … abeg wetin dem call that thing again :) LOL

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 11, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK365.20473.77429.40
LAGOS366478430
KANO365476426
PH366476427
ABUJA366477429
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.