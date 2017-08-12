PHOTOS: Buhari laughs heartily as he hosts aides in London

August 12
19:19 2017
Advertisement
President Muhammadu Buhari appeared to be in his element when he hosted some of his aides in London, UK on Saturday.
The aides are Femi Adesina, senior special adivser on media and publicity, Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity; Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant on digital/online media and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant on diaspora matters.
The president was also presented with a ‘get well soon’ card signed by his ministers.
Buhari has been away from the country on medical vacation since May 7.
Follow us on twitter @thecableng
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Any worker in Nigeria now have the right to go on an indefinite vacation to London, Dubai, Tinapa, Bangkok, Canada, Disneyland for 100 days on your company, agency, ministry expense and still be receiving salary.
What is good for the goose is even better for the … abeg wetin dem call that thing again LOL