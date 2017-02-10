Friday, February 10, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 10, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,322.30   Deals 2,551.00   Volume 143,233,080.00   Value 1,549,296,106.38Market Cap 8,763,567,442,555.61 TOP GAINERS   UNILEVER 35 (1)   UACN 15.1 (0.6)   OANDO 4.8 (0.1)   MANSARD 1.59 (0.07)   CAVERTON 0.9 (0.03)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 624.4 (-21.6)   7UP 106.5 (-5.6)   FO 53.87 (-2.83)   NB 128.73 (-1.27)   PZ 11.04 (-1.19) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304   £GBP 381.7328   EURO 324.824   SWISS FRANC 304.3043   YEN 2.7051   Selling: $USD 305   £GBP 382.9885   EURO 325.8925   SWISS FRANC 305.3053   YEN 2.714   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94   Natural Gas 3.134 (0.008)   Gold 1234.20 (-5.30)   Silver 17.70 (-0.005)   Copper 2.646 (-0.0205)   Wheat 434.50 (2.00)   Coffee 144.80 (1.90)   Cotton 75.98 (0.73)   Cocoa 1977.00 (-16.00)

PHOTOS: The foreign currencies allegedly recovered from ex-NNPC boss

February 10
16:37 2017
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released pictures of the raid on the Kaduna residence of Andrew Yakubu, former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission, had revealed that the operation was conducted within the last two weeks.

Below are pictures of the $9.8m and £74,000 allegedly recovered from Yakubu.
EFCCLoot2

EFCCLoot1

EFCCLoot7

EFCCLoot6

  1. adabirimnachukwu
    adabirimnachukwu February 10, 17:09

    how time flies. when one man alone eat snake. the whole snake is assumed curled in his stomach.

Exchange Rates

February 10, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK316.00394.684336.4136
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA504625535
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
