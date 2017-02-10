PHOTOS: The foreign currencies allegedly recovered from ex-NNPC boss

February 10
16:37 2017
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released pictures of the raid on the Kaduna residence of Andrew Yakubu, former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission, had revealed that the operation was conducted within the last two weeks.
Below are pictures of the $9.8m and £74,000 allegedly recovered from Yakubu.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
how time flies. when one man alone eat snake. the whole snake is assumed curled in his stomach.