PHOTOS: The foreign currencies allegedly recovered from ex-NNPC boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released pictures of the raid on the Kaduna residence of Andrew Yakubu, former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission, had revealed that the operation was conducted within the last two weeks.

Below are pictures of the $9.8m and £74,000 allegedly recovered from Yakubu.

