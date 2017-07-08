Saturday, July 8, 2017
PHOTOS: Jonathan’s condolence visit to Kano over Maitama Sule’s death

PHOTOS: Jonathan’s condolence visit to Kano over Maitama Sule’s death
July 08
14:58 2017
Former President Goodluck Jonathan paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Maitama Sule in Kano on Saturday.

Accompanied by Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state, Jonathan visited Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

Here are some pictures:

JonathanInKano4

Jonathan arrives Kano

JonathanInKano3

Goodluck Jonathan with Sule Lamido, former Jigawa governor

JonathanInKano2

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje with former president, Goodluck Jonathan

JonathanInKano1

Ganduje and Jonathan

 

  1. Denz
    Denz July 08, 17:35

    It’s a good one. Yes, GEJ did best

