Tuesday, March 7, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

PHOTOS: Kaduna airport ready for ‘Abuja passengers’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
PHOTOS: Kaduna airport ready for ‘Abuja passengers’
March 07
18:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Kaduna International Airport is now ready for passengers that will be making use of the facility due to the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The airport in the nation’s capital would be closed for six weeks in order to carry out repairs on its runway.

Activities will resume in Kaduna on Wednesday. Below are some pictures of the facility:

PIC.7. KADUNA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PROJECT IN KADUNA

The departure hall

PIC.8. KADUNA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT READY FOR TAKE OFF

Ticketing and boarding desks

Kaduna-Airport 2

The main terminal

Photo credit:NAN

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
abujaKadunaNnamdi Azikiwe
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ibrahim
    Ibrahim March 07, 20:57

    Wonderful!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 07, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00384.48333.33
LAGOS455555470
KANO450560470
PH465570480
ABUJA460555470
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.