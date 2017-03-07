PHOTOS: Kaduna airport ready for ‘Abuja passengers’

Advertisement

The Kaduna International Airport is now ready for passengers that will be making use of the facility due to the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The airport in the nation’s capital would be closed for six weeks in order to carry out repairs on its runway.

Activities will resume in Kaduna on Wednesday. Below are some pictures of the facility:

Ticketing and boarding desks

The main terminal

Photo credit:NAN