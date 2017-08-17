Friday, August 18, 2017
PHOTOS: While owing Kogi workers for months, Bello builds new mansion in Okene

PHOTOS: While owing Kogi workers for months, Bello builds new mansion in Okene
August 17
16:33 2017
Civil servants in Kogi state, both serving and retired, may be grumbling about irregular payment of their entitlements, but Yahaya Bello, the governor, is not building his hopes on their economy.

On Mahmoud Atta street, GRA Okene, the governor is putting finishing touches to his state-of-the-art country home, or mansion rather, which an insider described as “a thing of beauty”.

But there is a snag: residents of the exclusive residential area are complaining about the disruption the 42-year-old governor has brought upon their lives.

Yahaya Bello mansion7

The governor is converting the street entrance to his private gate

“He has converted the main street entrance to his private entrance and is creating another entrance for lesser mortals like us,” a resident complained to TheCable.

“A governor converting a public road to a private and exclusive road for himself. This is a big shame.”

Road for lesser mortal

The alternative route being provided for “lesser mortals”

Reacting, Kingsley Fanwo, spokesman of the governor, said his principal has made a better provision for the affected residents.

“Some of these issues are not the way we see them. The point is that if he is building a house and the structure is affecting the road network and he is giving the people a better road, they should be grateful,” he told TheCable.

“It’s not as if he is obstructing the road and he is not doing anything about it. It’s not that he is flexing his power as governor. He has been considerate enough to give them a better road.”

Yahaya Bello mansion5

All hands on deck to complete the country home

  1. prince
    prince August 18, 07:39

    Your comment..Well building a mansion is good but the big question is must it be with the peoples Sweats, why building houses where lizards, Rats, Cobwebs and Spiders will occupied and NEGLECTING the HUMAN that you swear to be responsible for Hungry and in Penury from lack of the government care. Remember the houses and money acquired through the Sweat and blood of others will not last even if it is but surely surely God is not deaf ooo he is listening and will surely rewards for the Evil and Good.

