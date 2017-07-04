PHOTOS: Saraki, two governors lift Maitama Sule’s coffin

Advertisement

The body of Maitama Sule, former permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, who died in Egypt on Monday, arrived Abuja on Tuesday.

It was flown from Abuja to the air force base in Kano.

Among the dignitaries on ground to receive the corpse were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state; Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state and Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation.

Here are some pictures:

