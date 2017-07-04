PHOTOS: Saraki, two governors lift Maitama Sule’s coffin

July 04
17:58 2017
Advertisement
The body of Maitama Sule, former permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, who died in Egypt on Monday, arrived Abuja on Tuesday.
It was flown from Abuja to the air force base in Kano.
Among the dignitaries on ground to receive the corpse were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state; Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state and Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation.
Follow us on twitter @thecableng
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
May his soul rest in perfect peace