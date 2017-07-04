Tuesday, July 4, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

PHOTOS: Saraki, two governors lift Maitama Sule’s coffin

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
PHOTOS: Saraki, two governors lift Maitama Sule’s coffin
July 04
17:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The body of Maitama Sule, former permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, who died in Egypt on Monday, arrived Abuja on Tuesday.

It was flown from Abuja to the air force base in Kano.

Among the dignitaries on ground to receive the corpse were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state; Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state and Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation.

Here are some pictures:
Maitama Sule 2Maitama Sule 3Maitama Sule 1

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
maitama sule
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Emeritus
    Emeritus July 04, 18:18

    May his soul rest in perfect peace

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

July 04, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.75419.77368.62
LAGOS365465410
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA365465407
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.